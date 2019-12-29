The Washington Post

MELVIN WASHINGTON Sr. (1946 - 2019)
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Notice
MELVIN B. WASHINGTON, SR. "Sonny"  

Melvin Bernard Washington, Sr., peacefully transitioned on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the age of 73. He was born in Washington, DC on February 7, 1946. The oldest of 10 siblings of the late Jean V. Davis. Sonny retired from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2007. He is survived by his three children through his marriage to Carolyn Washington, Lisa Washington, Tisha Gant and Melvin Washington, Jr. He is also survived by his aunt, Josephine Washington and devoted companion, Alysia Taylor. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 9:30 a.m., Service 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Interment Maryland National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 29, 2019
Funeral Home Details
