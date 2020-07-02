MELVIN WILLIAMS



MELVIN O. WILLIAMS

On Thursday, June 18, 2020 Melvin O. Williams entered into eternal rest. He was the devoted husband of Deborah Williams and loving father of Ivy Williams and Timothy McMillan. He is also survived by his mother, Marie Williams, two brothers, Dennis and Donnell Williams, one sister, Ann Judd and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Public Visitation will be held Monday, July 6, 2020 from 9 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at Not About Me Ministries 3106 Branch Avenue Temple Hills, MD 20748. Interment, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Carolina Biblical Gardens in Garner, NC. Professional services entrusted to BIANCHI FUNERAL SERVICE.



