The Officers and Members of Martha Chapter No. 11, OES-PHA, are hereby notified of the passing of our beloved brother, Past Patron Melvin O. Williams. On Monday, July 6, 2020, viewing at 9 a.m., service at 11 a.m., at Not About Me Ministries Church, Temple Hills, MD, No OES Service. Interment, Friday, July 10, 2020, Carolina Biblical Gardens, Garner, NC.