MELVYN GOLDSBOROUGH
Melvyn Harris Goldsborough  
Passed away on May 28, 2020. Survived by her son, Clarence "Clay" Goldsborough, Jr. and his wife, Adrian Ghee Goldsborough; two grandsons, Ethan Clarence and Evan Calvin Goldsborough; two sisters, Mable H. Mickle and Wilma Jean Roscoe; two brothers, Rayford L. Harris, Sr. and Chalmers Harris, Jr.; two aunts, Willie Bell Twitty and Carrie Patterson; one brother-in-law, William Edward Goldsborough, Sr.; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Harris and Rosalee Rowe. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, special neighbors and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro. Arrangement by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
