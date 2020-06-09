Melvyn Harris Goldsborough
Passed away on May 28, 2020. Survived by her son, Clarence "Clay" Goldsborough, Jr. and his wife, Adrian Ghee Goldsborough; two grandsons, Ethan Clarence and Evan Calvin Goldsborough; two sisters, Mable H. Mickle and Wilma Jean Roscoe; two brothers, Rayford L. Harris, Sr. and Chalmers Harris, Jr.; two aunts, Willie Bell Twitty and Carrie Patterson; one brother-in-law, William Edward Goldsborough, Sr.; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Harris and Rosalee Rowe. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, special neighbors and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Landover, MD. The funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Upper Marlboro. Arrangement by J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 9, 2020.