MENDEL SILVER
On Tuesday, June 25, 2019, Mendel Silver of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Annette; devoted father of Michael Silver, Uri Silver, and Aviva Polter; loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral services were held Tuesday, June 25 at Woodside Synagogue, 9001 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20910. Burial will be taking place in Eretz Hachaim Cemetery in Beit Shemes, Israel. The family will be observing Shiva at 8901 Woodland Drive, Silver Spring, MD 20910. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodside Synagogue (www.wsat.org
). Services entrusted to Shomrei Neshama of Greater Washington.