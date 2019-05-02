MERCIA CASSELL DECKER
Mercia Cassell Decker of Silver Spring, MD passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. A beloved wife of Louis R. Decker for 66 years who predeceased her by less than one month; loving mother of Karl Decker and Susan Prince, grandmother of Sara Prince and Dylan Prince. Cherished daughter of the late Oliver Cassell and the late Lauritta Lilly. Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave., Rockville, MD on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. A service will be offered at the funeral home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment Parklawn Memorial Park. Donations in her honor may be made to the Casey House (Montgomery Hospice).