The Washington Post

Meredith Cushman Ransohoff (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meredith Cushman Ransohoff.
Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Mark Presbyterian Church
10701 Old Georgetown Road
Rockville, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Meredith Cushman Ransohoff  

On June 25, 2019 of Bethesda, Maryland. Beloved wife of Jackson A. (Jack) Ransohoff; loving mother of Tom Ransohoff (Betty), Bill Ransohoff (Lora), and Susie Abramson (Neal); devoted grandmother of William, Lauren and Jaime Ransohoff, Millie and Anna Ransohoff, Lindsey, Nicholas and Caitlin Abramson; sister of Elizabeth Cushman Collins and the late William Alden Cushman and his surviving wife, Jeanette Cushman; also survived by many other loving family members. Family and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue Bethesda, Maryland 20814 on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at St. Mark Presbyterian Church, 10701 Old Georgetown Road, Rockville, Maryland 20852. There will be a reception following the service, Interment will be private. Please view and sign the family guest book at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Recovery International for outreach to veterans, Saint Mark Presbyterian Church, or a .
Published in The Washington Post on June 28, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations