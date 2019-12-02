

Merle Marie Kost

(Age 92)



Passed away peacefully on November 24, 2019, at Riderwood in Silver Spring. Born in Idaho, she was the daughter of the late Hershel and Ingebo Collins. Pre-deceased by her husband, Keith Kost in 1998, to whom she was married for 49 years. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Susie and Jack Wicker of Mount Airy, and Bill and Anna Kost of Ashton, and her grandchildren, Joe Wicker and John Wicker, and his spouse Danielle Zazula, and her great grandchildren, Jack and Declan Wicker. She was preceded in death by her sister, Fran Long, and is survived by her brother, Bob Collins. Merle was a long time bank employee of Suburban Trust, and Bank of America in Bowie. She was also a deacon in the Christian Community Presbyterian Church in Bowie, and a Bowie resident for 42 years. A memorial service will be held at the Riderwood Chapel on Wednesday, December 4 2019, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC.