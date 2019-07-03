The Washington Post

MERLIN "Pete" PETERS (1925 - 2019)
MERLIN IRA PETERS  
"Pete" (Age 93)  

Of New Creek, WV, formerly of Riverdale, MD, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at his residence.
 
Born on November 9, 1925 in Clifton Township, Minnesota, he was a son of the late Frank "Archie" and Pearl Madaline (Blood) Peters. Twice married, he was preceded in death by both wives; Jeanne Marie (Thomas) Peters on July 29, 1987 and Betty Lou (Dumire) McCauley Peters on November 12, 2002; a son, Dwight William Peters; two stepsons, William McCauley, Jr. and Lloyd "Mac" McCauley; a brother, Harley James Peters and two sisters, Hazel Joanne DeLong and Rosella Grace Stanley.
 
Mr. Peters was a US Army veteran of World War II and was a life member of the American Legion.
 
Surviving are his two children, Sandra Marie Barba Dempsey of Waldorf, MD and Scott Ira Peters, Sr. of New Creek; his stepchildren, Dona Harris of King George, VA, Deborah Crown of Winter Park, FL, Denise McIlwee of Waldorf, Dorothea Hardesty of King George, Darlene Surrell of San Angelo, Texas and Jerry McCauley of Edmonston, MD; six grandchildren, Dwight W. Peters, Jr., Melissa Ann Barba, Jennifer Chambers, Carrie Ellynn Rollins, Scott Ira Peters, Jr. and Patricia Lee Turner; nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a large number of step grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a brother, David Ernest Peters of Minnesota and five sisters, Virene Maxine Irwin Nagl, Mary Louella Stephens, Leila Margaret Haigh and Dianne Bernice Fisher, all of Minnesota and Janet Edith Hudson of Wisconsin.
 
The family will receive friends at the Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home, Davis, WV, on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. A funeral service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 3 p.m. with Pastor Marvin Harris officiating.
 
Interment will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Thomas, WV, where graveside military honors will be accorded.
 
The family has entrusted the arrangements for Mr. Peters to the Smith Funeral Home, Keyser, WV and the Hinkle-Fenner Funeral Home, Davis, WV.
 
Condolences and personal reflections to the family may be left after Mr. Peters' obituary at
Published in The Washington Post on July 3, 2019
