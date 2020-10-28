MERLIN TAYLOR



Merlin Lawrence Taylor

Merlin Lawrence Taylor, Jr., 63, passed away July 25, 2020 due to Coronavirus in Sacramento, CA. He was a gentle and kind soul, providing speech therapy to nursing home stroke patients. He earned his Ph.D. in the School of Audiology and Speech Language Pathology at the University of Memphis in 1998. He held a variety of clinical and academic positions throughout his life, and touched many lives and hearts. He especially enjoyed working with children. He is predeceased by his father, Merlin L. Taylor, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Tami Durant Taylor; his beloved mother, Juliet A. Taylor; and sisters Julie A. Smith and Laana M. Taylor. He is and will be greatly missed. No service planned.



