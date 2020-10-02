

Mervyn Fitzgerald Barrington

Mervyn Fitzgerald Barrington, passed away on September 25, 2020, in Florida. He was 74. He was born in 1946 in Trinidad and Tobago and lived in Maryland for many years, before moving to Florida upon retirement. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Forrester Barrington; his children: Cheryl-Ann, Kim, Cynthia, Turina, Justice; grandchildren: Lauren, Leila, Zola, William; and 14 siblings. A private service will be held on October 3, 2020.



