1/1
MERVYN "BARRY CAP" BARRINGTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MERVYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Mervyn Fitzgerald Barrington  
Mervyn Fitzgerald Barrington, passed away on September 25, 2020, in Florida. He was 74. He was born in 1946 in Trinidad and Tobago and lived in Maryland for many years, before moving to Florida upon retirement. He is survived by his wife, Beatrice Forrester Barrington; his children: Cheryl-Ann, Kim, Cynthia, Turina, Justice; grandchildren: Lauren, Leila, Zola, William; and 14 siblings. A private service will be held on October 3, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved