

Dr. Meryl C. Broussard, Jr.

May 25, 1950 - May 18, 2019



Dr. Meryl C. Broussard Jr., known to his family as "Buddy", was born on May 25, 1950, in New Orleans, LA. He passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 in Vienna, VA. He was the first child of Alice Ann and Meryl Broussard Sr. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 35 years, Florida; sons, Jake (Stacy) and William (Mary); grandson, Myles Tavien; step grandchildren, Winter, Sasha, Audry, Mario; step great-grandchildren, Kayana, Addison, and Liam; and mother, Alice Ann Broussard. Meryl will also be fondly remembered by his siblings, Charles, Paula (Jim) Mohead, Mary Lynn (Carey) Huguet, Kim (Bill) Bevis, Lisa (Pat) Ryan and Tina (Johnny) O'Brien, as well as his many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Meryl C. Broussard Sr.

A memorial visitation will be held at Money & King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave. W, Vienna, VA 22180, (703) 938-7440 on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

During these hours, guests are welcome to share memories and stories about Meryl.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 8601 Wolftrap Rd. SE, Vienna, VA 22182, (703) 938-2828 www.olgcva.org . Following the service, everyone is welcome to join friends and family for a reception at Sheraton Tysons Hotel, 8661 Leesburg Pike, Tysons, VA 22182 www.sheratontysons.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider

contributing to one or more of the following organizations: National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Northern Virginia

Meadowlark Botanical Garden,

meadowlark-botanical-gardens

Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, www.olgcva.org

