MERYL SOUKUP
MERYL M. SOUKUP  
On Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Merlyn M. Soukup of Westminster and son of the late Edward and Lucille (Bruner) Soukup; father of Michael Stephen Soukup (Jeannie); Pamela Susan Shaw (Timothy); brother of Dolly Kudlacek and Maxine Armstead; Loving grandfather of Daniel (Amber); Andrew (Stephanie); Bryan (Jillian); Christopher (Whitney); Jennifer (Austin); Also survived by nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Merlyn was predeceased by brother, Donald Soukup.Due to current circumstances services will be held at a later date. His funeral services and arrangements will be handled by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel of Westminster. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Catholic charities or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
