

Metaxia Skenderis Dousikos

July 6,1935 - October 14, 2019



Metaxia Skenderis Dousikos (Age 84) of Germantown, MD departed this life on October 14, 2019. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Panagiotis Dousikos and her siblings, Dinos Skenderis and Koula Gourgiotis. She is survived by her loving daughters, Tina (Anthony) DAmbrogio and Maria (Aydan) Kizildagli; cherished grandmother of Alexys and Niko DAmbrogio and Panagioti Kizildagli.

Relatives and friends may visit at the Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. W., Silver Spring, MD 20901 (Valet Parking) on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 between 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.

Her life will be celebrated at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2815 36th St. NW, Washington, DC, on October 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to Gate of Heaven Cemetery Silver Spring, MD immediately following church service.