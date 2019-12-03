Metro Kondratick
Metro Kondratick, 91, of Rockville, MD passed away, November 29, 2019. Survived by his wife, Joan and daughters, Christine (Todd) and Stephanie (Daniel); grandchildren, Kathleen and Larissa and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, John, Ann, Peter, Eva, Elizabeth, Steven and Joseph. Friends may call on December 4, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 10201 Democracy Blvd., Potomac, MD. Funeral services will be December 5, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. following visitation from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at a later date in Auburn, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church. Full Obituary: