MAZO Michael Alexander Mazo March 27, 1980 - December 23, 2019 Michael Alexander Mazo passed away on December 23, 2019. Michael is survived by his mother, Nina Kostina; his wife, Natasha Mazo; his daughter, Esmé Mazo; his father, Alexander Mazo; and his grandmother, Eleonora Krasnovskaya. Michael was born in Moscow, Russia on March 27, 1980 to Dr. Nina Kostina and Dr. Alexander Mazo. Emigrating to the United States as a child, Michael spent his early years traveling the world, learning and loving many cultures and people. After graduating from The Bullis School in 1998, he earned a bachelor's degree in history from Brandeis University, then proceeded to Yale University for graduate school, earning his master's in history in 2004. Michael devoted several decades of his life to the mission of Frank Foundation Child Assistance International, an international nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of disadvantaged children from the former Soviet Union, working his way up from a high school intern to Vice President (the post he held from 2004-2015). He was also co-owner of a travel agency during this same period. He founded "Leaves of Grass Vineyards," a boutique vineyard and winery in Middleburg, VA, while also publishing several children's books -- Brothers, Elephants Can Jump and Bagel Tears. Most recently, he pursued his life-long dream to teach, and for the past year had been a history teacher at The Nysmith School for the Gifted in Herndon, VA. Michael married Natasha Mazo in September of 2007. They couple welcomed their beautiful daughter Esmé on July 31, 2008, and she quickly became the most important part of Michael's life. Michael was a loving son, husband, father and friend. Devoted to his Russian Orthodox faith, he was committed to his church and religion. He was an accomplished tennis player and loved music, movies and comedy. He will be remembered for his boundless generosity and kindness, as well as his quirky sense of humor, and he will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him. A funeral service officiated by Archpriest Victor Potapov is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 26 at The Russian Orthodox Cathedral of St. John the Baptist at 4001 17th Street, Washington, DC. Flowers and condolences may be offered at the church. The burial will take place at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington, DC the following afternoon, on December 27 at 2 p.m. Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 27, 2019

