ALLMAN Michael Joseph Allman December 22, 1938 - December 1, 2020 After a brave battle with cancer, Mike passed peacefully on December 1, 2020 at his home in the Seattle area. Born in Washington, DC, into a large Catholic family, Mike was the oldest of the seven children of Francis Charles Allman and Mary Cecelia Wahler. After Mike, his parents had *five daughters and one son. All Mike's siblings (Mary Ann Allman, Kathleen "Caddy" Hutchinson, Theresa "Tess" Cuddy, Timothy Allman, Catherine "Dolly" Pownell, and Cecelia "Celie" Allman) survive him and are still in the Washington, DC area today with the exception of Caddy in Greensburg, PA. Growing up Mike enjoyed playing baseball for Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC. He then attended Mount St. Mary's College in Emmitsburg, MD, where he earned an Economics degree in 1962. On August 22, 1964 Mike married Ann Barnes at St. Francis Xavier church in Washington D.C. They were married for 53 years and had four children, Maureen, Theresa, Michael and Patrick. Ann and Mike started their family in Washington, DC and also lived in Bowie, MD, Lovettsville, VA and Leesburg, VA where they made lifelong friends. Mike's career in the NFL spanned 35 years. He joined the Washington Redskins in 1965 as a college football scout. He was a hard worker and was promoted up the ranks until becoming the Director of Player Personnel at the young age of 39. Mike attended 3 Super Bowls with the Redskins in 1972, 1982, and 1983. After 19 years with the Redskins, in 1984 Mike moved his family west, accepting an offer from the Seattle Seahawks. Mike drafted 13 pro bowl players for the Seahawks. During his career Mike worked successfully with an impressive array of NFL head coaches, including Otto Graham, Vince Lombardi, George Allen, Jack Pardee, Joe Gibbs, Chuck Knox, Tom Flores, and Dennis Erickson. Mike also worked closely with top NFL General Managers such as Bobby Beathard, Mike McCormack, and Carmen Policy. In 2000, Mike and Ann retired to La Quinta, CA and spent 10 years enjoying the California desert lifestyle. They enjoyed the sunny climate, playing tennis, golf, and having friends and family visit often. In 2010, Mike and Ann returned to the Seattle area to be closer to their four children and seven grandchildren. Mike was the best Grandpa to Kelsey, Faith, Matthew, Sydney, Rachel, Lauren and Jack. Mike will be missed by all. His family is at peace to know he had a full and amazing life, and is now reunited with his wife and daughter Theresa who he missed so much, as they passed before him. No service planned. If you wish to honor Mike's memory, his favorite charities are Wounded Warrior Project
(www.woundedwarriorproject.org
) and Shriners Hospitals for Children
(www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org
). (www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org
).