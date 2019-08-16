

MICHAEL SCOTT ALSTER



Age 51, of Hampstead, MD passed away at his home surrounded by his family on August 13, 2019. Michael formerly of Gaithersburg, MD, was born in Denville, NJ and graduated from Towson University. He was the son of Ann Lynn and Stanley Alster of Gaithersburg, MD. He is also survived by his wife Beth, and their four sons Braedon (his fiancé Emily Rosenthal), Ethan (girlfriend Caroline Walsh), Elliott, Owen, and daughter Lillian all of Hampstead; sister and brother-in-law Melissa and Andrew Hyman of Boyds, MD, and a large extended family and friends.

His family will be receiving visitors at the home of Ann Lynn and Stanley Alster to honor Michael's life, on Sunday August 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.