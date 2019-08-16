The Washington Post

MICHAEL ALSTER (1968 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Beth, words cannot express our sadness. May the comfort of..."
  • "Beth, We are so very saddened by your loss dear friend. You..."
    - Kathy Cornell
  • "So sad to hear - my condolences go out to his family and..."
    - Missy Azen
  • "Dear Beth & Family~~~ You all are in our thoughts &..."
    - Denise Long
  • "Offering my deepest condolences to the family, may our God..."
Service Information
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD
21074
(410)-239-8163
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
2930 Hanover Pike
Manchester, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MICHAEL SCOTT ALSTER  

Age 51, of Hampstead, MD passed away at his home surrounded by his family on August 13, 2019. Michael formerly of Gaithersburg, MD, was born in Denville, NJ and graduated from Towson University. He was the son of Ann Lynn and Stanley Alster of Gaithersburg, MD. He is also survived by his wife Beth, and their four sons Braedon (his fiancé Emily Rosenthal), Ethan (girlfriend Caroline Walsh), Elliott, Owen, and daughter Lillian all of Hampstead; sister and brother-in-law Melissa and Andrew Hyman of Boyds, MD, and a large extended family and friends.
His family will be receiving visitors at the home of Ann Lynn and Stanley Alster to honor Michael's life, on Sunday August 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 16, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.