Michael A. Anderson "Tony"
Entered into eternal rest on Friday, January 3, 2020. He is survived by a loving wife, Joyce S. Bryant-Anderson; three stepchildren, Marlin Stanley (Janet), Joseph Stanley and LaDonna Bryant; his mother, Katherine R. Anderson; four sisters, three brothers and a host of family and friends. On Monday, January 13, 2020 from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. family will receive friends at Little Rock Church of Christ, 5030 Sheriff Rd., NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment: Lincoln Memorial Cemetery, Suitland, MD .