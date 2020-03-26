MICHAEL ANTHONY ELLISON
Peacefully passed away on March 16, 2020. Born on January 9,1980 to Joyce and Charles Ellison. Mike worked for Capital One Bank and enjoyed his job, staff and peers. Mike was devoted to his family and friends. Michael leaves to cherish his memory his parents; siblings Maurice Pope, Kellie Lal and Jason Ellison; niece and nephew, Monet Nelson and Ajay Lal; dear friends Sam Nix, Benjamin Toler and Tyrone Tolliver. Michael was preceded in death by his sister Monica Wise. His celebration of life will be private and entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.