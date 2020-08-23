Michael L. Ashley, Sr. (Age 48)
Passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. The son of the late Charles and Lue Nedar Ashley, Michael was born on December 15, 1971 in Miami, FL. Immediately after graduating from high school, Mike enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served honorably and with distinction for 23 years. In 2012, he retired at the rank of Master Sergeant and immediately began his second career as a police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, where he remained until his untimely death. Mike was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated, a Master Mason, a Companion, Sublime Prince and a Noble. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Bell and sister, Dianne. His love and legacy will remain in the hearts of his beloved wife, Rhayne; children, Michai, Michael Jr. and Rhyan; brothers, Willie and Edward (D'Arlene); sisters,: Cynthia Butler (Clarence), Shelia, and Albertha Jones (Avery); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends on August 26, 2020 at Alfred Street Baptist Church, Alexandria, VA, Visitation 11 a.m. The Celebration of Life, which will be live streamed, will begin at 12 p.m. Please visit www.alfredstreet.org
to tune in. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to The Wounded Warrior Project
. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.