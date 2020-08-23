1/1
MICHAEL ASHLEY Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICHAEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael L. Ashley, Sr. (Age 48)  
Passed away peacefully on August 10, 2020. The son of the late Charles and Lue Nedar Ashley, Michael was born on December 15, 1971 in Miami, FL. Immediately after graduating from high school, Mike enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he served honorably and with distinction for 23 years. In 2012, he retired at the rank of Master Sergeant and immediately began his second career as a police officer with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia, where he remained until his untimely death. Mike was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated, a Master Mason, a Companion, Sublime Prince and a Noble. He was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Bell and sister, Dianne. His love and legacy will remain in the hearts of his beloved wife, Rhayne; children, Michai, Michael Jr. and Rhyan; brothers, Willie and Edward (D'Arlene); sisters,: Cynthia Butler (Clarence), Shelia, and Albertha Jones (Avery); and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will receive friends on August 26, 2020 at Alfred Street Baptist Church, Alexandria, VA, Visitation 11 a.m. The Celebration of Life, which will be live streamed, will begin at 12 p.m. Please visit www.alfredstreet.org to tune in. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be sent to The Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
11:00 AM
Alfred Street Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
26
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
www.alfredstreet.org
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Robinson Company Funeral Home
1313 6Th St Nw
Washington, DC 20001
(202) 387-5984
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved