AYRES Michael O'Kelley Ayres Michael O'Kelley Ayres, formerly of Potomac, Maryland, died peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona of natural causes. Mike was born in San Bernardino, California, one of eight children. He attended the University of California, Berkeley where he earned a degree in Civil Engineering. He married Delyte Jones of Canton, Ohio in 1962. A talented and resourceful engineer, Mike developed a passion for building tunnels. His dedication and skill led to a long career with many prominent international firms. Mike served as an engineer on some of the largest tunnel projects of his time, including the Washington DC Metro, the BART system in California, the Central Artery/Tunnel Project (the "Big Dig") in Boston, and the Salt River Project in Phoenix. He was also a long-time member of The Moles fraternity of tunnel workers. Mike was a life-long student of genealogy. He researched and compiled extensive histories of the Ayres/Davenport family, who arrived on the Mayflower and founded Bedford, New York and the O'Kelley family, including Ed O'Kelley, the man who shot the man who shot Jesse James. Mike loved visiting the paths of his ancestors and experiencing their history. He also loved running and hiking and fixing things. Mike took a keen interest in self-renovating his home in Potomac, MD and, following his retirement in 2002, he renovated his 3 condominiums in Scottsdale, AZ, Seven Springs, PA, and Ocean City, MD. Mike was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife Delyte, two daughters, Julie Ayres Coan of Washington DC, and Michele Ayres Osterberg (Shelly) of Hingham, MA, and five grandchildren: Samuel and Jack Coan, and Kelley, Lars and Finn Osterberg. He is also survived by his brother Jim Ayres (Tommy Ayres having predeceased him), his sisters Dorothy Brigham, Suzanne Rodgers, Debra Ayres (Patricia Fehn, Judy Curran having predeceased him) and their spouses, children and grandchildren. A virtual celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, November 22 at 4 p.m. EST. Gifts in Mike's memory may be made to UC Berkeley Engineering Fund/The Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering Fund.



