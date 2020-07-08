

MICHAEL SCOTT BARRON

Born in Washington DC on February 16, 1952, passed away peacefully at his home in Bowie, MD, with his daughter Kiersten Barron, by his side on Monday, July 6, 2020. He is survived by his daughter Kiersten (Dee); grandchildren, Sophia, Ava, and Dominic; siblings Bill (Lois), Cheryl (Don), Mary Carol (Jerry), and Trish; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and William. Service will be at a later date. Arrangements by the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, Bowie, MD



