

Michael F. Baylor

February 3, 1947 - May 5, 2020



Michael F. Baylor of Washington, DC peacefully passed on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Predeceased by parents, David and Geraldine Baylor and brother, Arnold Baylor.

He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Lisa Jacobs (Lesley); two sons, Kevin Baylor and Jeffrey Coachman; four grandchildren, Barviria Baylor, Juantae Coachman, Caitlin and Connor Jacobs; and three great-grandchildren, Zoe and Arya Carter and Charlee Coachman; two brothers, David (Cris) and Carlton Baylor; three sisters, Nadine DeWitt, Rosalyn Baylor and Lynnora Ruth (George); nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family and friends; especially at DCA Allied Aviation (work) and the East Capitol St. Community.

Mike was truly a blessing in our lives, and we will miss him dearly. A Covid-appropriate viewing (9 a.m.) and service (11 a.m.) will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Hodges and Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Road, Hillcrest Heights, MD. Private interment at Washington National Cemetery.