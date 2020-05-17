The Washington Post

MICHAEL BAYLOR

Guest Book
  • "I was so sorry to hear about Mike he was a good man and a..."
    - Blane Foster
  • "Mike was a great co-worker, he will be greatly missed. My..."
    - Carol Imes
  • "i will always miss you. You were a great friend. Rest in..."
    - Clara Fair
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Viewing
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
9:00 AM
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD 20746
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD 20746
View Map
Notice
Michael F. Baylor  
February 3, 1947 - May 5, 2020  

Michael F. Baylor of Washington, DC peacefully passed on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Predeceased by parents, David and Geraldine Baylor and brother, Arnold Baylor.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one daughter, Lisa Jacobs (Lesley); two sons, Kevin Baylor and Jeffrey Coachman; four grandchildren, Barviria Baylor, Juantae Coachman, Caitlin and Connor Jacobs; and three great-grandchildren, Zoe and Arya Carter and Charlee Coachman; two brothers, David (Cris) and Carlton Baylor; three sisters, Nadine DeWitt, Rosalyn Baylor and Lynnora Ruth (George); nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of extended family and friends; especially at DCA Allied Aviation (work) and the East Capitol St. Community.
Mike was truly a blessing in our lives, and we will miss him dearly. A Covid-appropriate viewing (9 a.m.) and service (11 a.m.) will be held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Hodges and Edwards Funeral Home, 3910 Silver Hill Road, Hillcrest Heights, MD. Private interment at Washington National Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on May 17, 2020
