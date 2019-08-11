

MICHAEL LEWIS BECKER

(Age 80)



Michael Lewis Becker was born on December 30, 1938 in Washington, DC. Mike passed away at his home in New York City on June 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Norman and Golda Becker. Mike is survived by his wife, Leah Becker, his son, Scott Becker, his daughter, Dakota Becker, his brother, Richard Becker (Anamario), his sister Susan Eisen (Bruce), his nephews, David and Michael Eisen, his nephew, Andrew Becker and his niece, Lauren Becker. He will be missed by his beloved dog, Skye. Mike was divorced from his first wife, Stephanie Becker, of New York City.

Mike graduated from Calvin Coolidge High School in Washington, DC. He attended Shepherd College and American University where he was a member of the golf team. Mike was synonymous with the game of golf in the Washington, DC area in the 1950's and 1960's. Mike played in numerous junior and amateur tournaments throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. He was a member of Indian Springs Country Club where he won the club championship eight (8) times. After moving to New York City in 1973, Mike enjoyed playing golf as a member of Fenway Golf Club in Scarsdale, NY and Noyac Golf Club in Sag Harbor, NY. In addition to golf, Mike loved the Washington Redskins, cars, sports, and music and was a member of the United States Army Tank Corps.

Charitable contributions may be made to the or the .

We invite you to join Mike's family at a Memorial Service on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. at the home of Richard and Anamario Becker in Bethesda, MD.