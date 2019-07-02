The Washington Post

MICHAEL BOLEY

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for your loss. May the God of all comfort,..."
Service Information
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD
20814-3501
(301)-652-2200
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home
7557 Wisconsin Ave.
Bethesda, MD 20814-3501
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

MICHAEL D. BOLEY (Age 66)  

Of Bethesda, MD passed away on June 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary Lou Tucker; loving father of Kalen Boley and Lauren Boley (Marie Stelmack); devoted son of James and Beverly Boley; caring brother of James C. Boley (Michelle), Jean Marie Bullock and David A. Boley (Laurie).
Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S BETHESDA-CHEVY CHASE FUNERAL HOME, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 12 Noon to 1 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in Michael's name to Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Rd., Rockville, MD 20855 would be appreciated. Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on July 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.