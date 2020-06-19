MICHAEL M. BOUER
Michael Myron Bouer, born November 16, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY, son of Joseph and Isabella Bouer, passed away on June 16, 2020 in Rockville, MD from complications related to Parkinson's disease. He grew up in Brooklyn, NY and then moved to West Hempstead, NY. He became a pharmacist and went on to become the owner of two pharmacies before his retirement. He then moved to Gaithersburg, MD to be closer to his twin granddaughters. He is survived by his wife Rosalie, his daughter, Beth (Winston) Austin, grandchildren, Jessica and Melissa, his daughter, Lori Bouer, and his brother, Peter (Ellen) Bouer. The funeral will take place in Staten Island, NY, Shiva to be announced. If you would care to donate in Michael's memory, please donate to The Michael J Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org/donation) or Kehilat Shalom Synagogue (Kehilatshalom.org) in Montgomery Village, MD. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.