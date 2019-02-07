

MICHAEL BRADLEY



Michael William Bradley of Adelphi, Maryland passed away at his home on February 2, 2019 after a long illness. Born June 20, 1954 at the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego, California, where his father was serving in the Pacific Fleet. Mike grew up mostly in Montgomery County, Maryland and graduated from Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland. He went on to the University of Maryland, College Park where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. Mike joined the Montgomery County Department of Transportation and served in the Transit Division for 33 years, earning a MCDOT Employee of Year Award in 2010. He retired in 2012, enjoying the life of a free spirit and spending time with his friends.

He is survived by his beloved brothers of Robert Bradley (Susan), Thomas Bradley (Michelle), James Bradley (Julie), John Bradley (Lynn). He is also survived by 10 beloved nieces and nephews. Mike is predeceased by his parents, Robert Reid and Elizabeth Nahm Bradley. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME (Rt. 28 just off I-270) 300 West Montgomery Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Interment is private.