MICHAEL BURNS
MICHAEL BROGAN BURNS  
Brogan Burns of Alexandria, VA died unexpectedly on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was the devoted son of Christopher and Diane Burns of Alexandria. VA. He is survived by his brother, Matthew Conor Burns of Alexandria,VA and his sister, Shannon Lee Burns of San Francisco, CA. He leaves behind six uncles and aunts, 13 cousins, his grandmother, Donna Clark, of Villisca, IA and his beloved sweetheart, Sami. A viewing will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 3:30 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Marys in Old Town Alexandria, VA.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Basilica of St. Marys
AUG
28
Funeral Mass
03:30 PM
Basilica of St. Marys
Funeral services provided by
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
1500 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22302
(703) 998-9200
