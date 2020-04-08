

Michael George Cady (Age 70)



Of Millville, DE, passed away at home on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1949, in Washington, DC, son of Clement Seaton Cady and Betty J. Cady.

Mike graduated from Bishop McNamara High School as a member of the Founding Class of 1967. He excelled in football, golf, and basketball and was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame in 1997. Mike was known for his sense of humor and moves on the dance floor.

He earned his B.A. in Business from Towson State College in 1971. He discovered that he loved the college campus and wanted to help others earn their degrees and become successful members of the workforce so he continued his education, earning a Master's Degree in Higher Education in 1976 from The George Washington University and a Doctorate of Higher Education from the University of Houston in 1997.

His former employment included the U.S. Postal Service, 1967-1977, in Washington, DC; Anne Arundel Community College, 1977-1979, in Arnold, MD; Milton S. Kronheim Company, 1979-1986, in Washington, DC.

In 1986, Mike and his family moved to League City, TX to continue his work in higher education at College of the Mainland in Texas City. In 1996, they moved to Arlington, TX where he served as the Dean of Continuing Education and Economic Development at Tarrant County College in Fort Worth. After a faithful career in education, he retired in 2011 from Tarrant County College where he served as Vice President for Continuing Education Services.

Mike loved the beach, especially walking the boardwalk in Ocean City. He and his wife moved back to the East Coast in 2016 to be near the beach, family and friends.

Mike had a kind heart and deeply cared about his family and friends. He was an only child but had many cousins and friends that he considered his sisters and brothers.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Cady (Weidenhammer); two daughters, Allison Misener (Mark) of Roseburg, OR, and Megan Cady (Corey Mann) of Winter Park, CO; and two grandchildren, Ivy and Ian Misener.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.

