

Michael Robert Cahill (Age 71)



Of Southport, NC died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, NC. He was born on October 18, 1947 the son of the late, John M. Cahill and Gloria A. Parker Cahill. He also was preceded in death by a son, a son, Christopher Cahill.

Mr. Cahill was affiliated with the Fairfax, VA County School System till his retirement.

Surviving are his wife, Sharen G. Williams; a daughter, Karen Foster; three brothers, Tommy Cahill, Walter Cahill and Stephen Cahill, several nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time.