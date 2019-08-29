The Washington Post

MICHAEL CAHILL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL CAHILL.
Service Information
Brunswick Funeral Service Southport Oak Island Chapel
3479 Southport Supply Rd SE
Bolivia, NC
28422
(910)-253-7900
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Michael Robert Cahill (Age 71)  

Of Southport, NC died Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the SECU Hospice House of Brunswick in Bolivia, NC. He was born on October 18, 1947 the son of the late, John M. Cahill and Gloria A. Parker Cahill. He also was preceded in death by a son, a son, Christopher Cahill.
Mr. Cahill was affiliated with the Fairfax, VA County School System till his retirement.
Surviving are his wife, Sharen G. Williams; a daughter, Karen Foster; three brothers, Tommy Cahill, Walter Cahill and Stephen Cahill, several nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time.
Private on line condolences may be sent to www.brunswickfuneralservice.com. Brunswick Funeral Service Southport/ Oak Island Chapel.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.