MICHAEL CALA

Michael Anthony Cala (Age 64)
Passed peacefully in his Alexandria, Virginia home at 9:33 a.m., July 14, 2020. His death was due to delayed cardiac and pulmonary complications attributed to Hodgkin's disease radiation treatment he underwent in his early 20s. Michael was born to Anthony Charles Cala (deceased 1997) and Anna Hadbavny Cala (deceased 2019) on New Year's Day 1956 in Bradford, PA. His childhood spanned Pennsylvania, Terre Haute, IN, Canton, OH, and Johnstown, PA, where he met the love of his life, Bernadette Loughran. The two were married in Johnstown on May 18, 1985, at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church. Always an ardent proponent of higher education, Michael received a Bachelor's of Science from the University of Dayton in 1978 and a Masters and PhD in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University in 1980 and 1984, respectively. As a US Navy contractor, Michael's work with the Center for Naval Analyses took him to Anacortes, WA, Key West, FL, and Alexandria, VA. For the last twenty years, Michael was an analyst for the Office of National Drug Control Policy in Washington, DC. In his spare time Michael was a science fair judge, math tutor, Old Executive Office Building docent, and avid spades player. His love for education was only surpassed by his devotion to his family.Michael is survived by his wife Bernadette Loughran Cala, his three children, Abigail (Michael) Fry, John Cala, and Anna Cala, his siblings, Gregory (Kathryn) Cala, of Murrysville, PA, and Rosemary (David) Tobelmann, of Minneapolis, MN, his grandson, Thomas Francis Fry, 10 additional in-laws, and numerous nieces and nephews.Due to the current pandemic, a small memorial ceremony will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to WETA (www.give.WETA
.org) in Mike's name, a long time WETA member or your local PBS station.