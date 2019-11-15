The Washington Post

MICHAEL CALVIN

Of Gaithersburg, MD, Saturday, November 9, 2019. Michael is survived by his beloved wife, Patricia Calvin, and his beloved son, Robert M. Calvin II (Anna Calvin) of Gulf Breeze, FL. Michael is also survived by his mother, June Calvin of Montgomery Village, MD, his brother, Patrick Calvin (Lisa Calvin) of Gaithersburg, MD, and his sister, Nancy Luce (Bob Luce) of Westminster, MD. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Calvin, and his brother, Mark Calvin. Relatives and friends may visit on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Potomac Presbyterian Church, 10301 River Rd., Potomac, MD 20854, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow at 1:15 p.m. at Darnestown Presbyterian Cemetery, 15120 Turkey Foot Rd., Gaithersburg, MD 20878. Online condolences may be expressed at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2019
