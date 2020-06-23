Michael Carter
Michael Oliver Carter  
Michael Oliver Carter, age 70, departed this life peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home. He was born on February 20, 1950, to the late James Oliver and Carmelita Javier Carter. He leaves to cherish his memory two sons, Michael J. Carter and Kenneth Greene II; two daughters, Sherrell (Tolaundo) King and Brandi (Jason) Valentine; 10 grandchildren, Giovanni, Kialana, Nikole, Kelsi, Tolaundo Jr., Tiani, Trenton, Brooklyn, Page and Jason Noah; two great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Alahne; five sisters, Consuella, Carmencita (Gary), Anna, Emily and Carmen; one brother, Andre; two aunts, Joyce Truman and Ann Constance Davis, a multitude of cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends. Predeceased by one brother, Anthony. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
