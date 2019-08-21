

Michael P. Caruthers "Mike"



Michael P. "Mike" Caruthers, a major Maryland developer, quiet philanthropist and devoted family-man, died on August 13, 2019 at his home in McLean, Virginia. He was 72.

Mr. Caruthers served as President of The Somerset Companies, a real estate development firm located in Bethesda, Maryland, since 1993. From 1972 through 1993, he was Vice President of Westchester Construction Company, the predecessor to Somerset. He and his company have provided substantial impact to the State economically, transforming regions, adding jobs and providing a variety of residential opportunities.

"Mike was the best friend, mentor and partner a person could ever ask for," shared Neil Greenberg, Chief Operating Officer, The Somerset Companies. "Life will not be the same without him. Mike lived by an uncompromising code of fairness and kindness, and he had a way of connecting with everyone. He was a caring, unassuming and authentic person who never realized his true importance."

He established partnerships with developers, builders and operators and developed thousands of apartment homes, thousands of residential lots, millions of square feet of commercial buildings, hotels, and numerous communities, some of which include Annapolis Junction Town Center, Arundel Mills Mall, Arundel Preserve, Arundel Overlook, Baltimore Crossroads at 95, Greenleigh, and Westchester Park.

Mr. Caruthers was born on June 12, 1947 in Portsmouth, Virginia, the son of a builder and homemaker. He was raised in Portsmouth until his teens when he moved to Southeast Washington DC where he attended Frank W. Ballou Senior High School. He graduated from the University of Maryland at College Park, earning a Bachelor of Science in Economic Geography.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary (Keller); children, Erika Caruthers (Mitch Brown), Melissa Dunnington (Mike), and Jeremy Caruthers (Caroline); six grandchildren, Ethan, Madelyn, Colin, Jackson, Sawyer, and Oliver; his mother, Aurelia; two brothers, Larry (Susan), Bill (Becky) and three sisters, Bea Logsdon (Ken), Patsy Floyd (Erich), and Nell Shaughney (Mike) as well as several nephews and nieces.

A service celebrating Mr. Caruther's life will be held on Saturday September 14, 2019 at The Hotel at Arundel Preserve at 11 a.m.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory be made to "Live the Life Foundation," 305 W. Chesapeake Ave., Suite 503, Towson, MD 21204. For additional information call 410-707-4393.