MICHAEL EDWARD CASEY

"Mike" (Age 65)



Of Greensboro, NC was surrounded by his family when he went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. Mike was born on February 13, 1954 in Washington, DC to Patrick Joseph Casey, Sr., and Janice Alice Casey. He grew up in Bethesda, MD and went to St. Jane de Chantal grade school and was a 1972 graduate of St. John's College High School.

Mike is survived by his loving wife Vickie Adams Casey; daughter Mikel Bass (Daniel) and son Michael Casey (Jaclyn); brother Pat Casey (DeEtte); sister Sarah Casey Wallace (Bobby); sister Molly Casey Hepler (Steve); sister-in-law Betsy Adams (Terry Wood); and brother-in-law Chuck Adams; six grandchildren who loved their "Purple" dearly - Madison, Ashlyn, Audrey and Salem Bass and Mason and Mallory Casey

Mike relocated to North Carolina to play tennis for nationally ranked High Point University. After graduation from college, he worked as a tennis professional. Mike was passionate about helping others on and off the court. He saw the good in everyone and put others first.