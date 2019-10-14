

LTC Michael J. Chippi, U.S.

Army, Ret.



Lt. Col. Michael (Mike) J. Chippi, US Army Ret., age 80, passed away on October 11, 2019 in Laurel, MD after a long battle with Alzheimer's.Born March 31, 1939 in Hazleton, PA, he is the son of the late Michael C. Chippi and the late Ruth (Parise) Chippi. Mike is survived by his wife, Mary (Lefko) Chippi, of 60 years. Together they had four children: Michael, Anthony, Brian, and Cheryl. He is also survived by a brother Robert Chippi, and two sisters, Mary (Chippi) Esposito and Joan (Chippi) Patterson. He also was blessed with 5 grandchildren: Michael Chippi, Ryan Chippi, Collin McKeon, Anna Chippi, and Riley McKeon. A viewing will be held on Monday October 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Donaldson's Funeral Home (313 Talbott Ave Laurel, MD 20707).

online condolences may be made at www.DonaldsonFuneralHomes.com