Michael Barry Clarke



Born on Staten Island in 1942, passed away in Salt Lake City on December 10, 2019. He is survived by his sister, Valerie Beebe and his son, Harry.

A fan of the unannounced drop-in, many will miss Michael's surprise visits. Until we are reunited, his enthusiasm for life and warm touch remain with those he left behind.

His memorial service will be held at 2150 Pointe Meadow Dr, Lehi, UT 84043 on January 18 at 10 a.m. To read a full tribute to his life please visit