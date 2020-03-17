The Washington Post

MICHAEL CLURMAN

Service Information
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakemont Memorial Gardens
900 W. Central Avenue
Davidsonville, MD
Notice
Michael Clurman (Age 67)  

Peacefully at home in Chevy Chase, MD on March 15, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband of Sally; father to Anthony (wife Suzanne), Michael (wife Susan), and Jason (wife Cade); grandfather to Cody, Bailey, Josephine, Ryan, Carter, and Samuel. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035 on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date (see funeral home website for updates). In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Mike's memory to Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland or the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund at Johns Hopkins University. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 17, 2020
