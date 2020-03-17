

Michael Clurman (Age 67)



Peacefully at home in Chevy Chase, MD on March 15, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Loving husband of Sally; father to Anthony (wife Suzanne), Michael (wife Susan), and Jason (wife Cade); grandfather to Cody, Bailey, Josephine, Ryan, Carter, and Samuel. He is also survived by many other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035 on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date (see funeral home website for updates). In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Mike's memory to Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland or the Pancreatic Cancer Research Fund at Johns Hopkins University.