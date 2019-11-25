

Michael Collins Jr.



Michael John Collins, Jr. died on November 23, 2019.

He is survived by his, wife Jeannine (Woody); children, Kevin, Paul, Patrick, Suzanne; daughter's-in-law, Miriam (Mimi), Deanna, Robin and grandchildren, Savannah, Grace-Lynn, Shane, Reese and Quinn. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael Sr. and Winnie and sisters Mary-Wynn Murray and Alida Kimer.

Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, December 1st, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Donaldson Funeral Home, PA, 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, MD.

online condolences may be made at www.DonaldsonFuneralHomes.com