Michael Collins

Service Information
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD
20707
(301)-725-1690
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donaldson Funeral Home, P. A.
313 Talbott Avenue
Laurel, MD 20707
Michael Collins Jr.  

Michael John Collins, Jr. died on November 23, 2019.
 
He is survived by his, wife Jeannine (Woody); children, Kevin, Paul, Patrick, Suzanne; daughter's-in-law, Miriam (Mimi), Deanna, Robin and grandchildren, Savannah, Grace-Lynn, Shane, Reese and Quinn. He is preceded in death by his parents Michael Sr. and Winnie and sisters Mary-Wynn Murray and Alida Kimer.
 
Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, December 1st, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Donaldson Funeral Home, PA, 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, MD.
online condolences may be made at www.DonaldsonFuneralHomes.com  
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 25, 2019
