Michael Anthony Cunningham
Beloved husband of Dellamar Cunningham; father of Kisha, Ashleigha, Lil Michael and Anthony; grandfather of Chase, Damari, Damir and Dakota sadly passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Doctor's Community Hospital. He is survived by his two sisters, Shirlene and Denine; three stepchildren; five step grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; six nephews; three nieces and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Cunningham may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, August 16 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment is private.