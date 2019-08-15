The Washington Post

MICHAEL CUNNINGHAM

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Rd., NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Rd., NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Michael Anthony Cunningham  

Beloved husband of Dellamar Cunningham; father of Kisha, Ashleigha, Lil Michael and Anthony; grandfather of Chase, Damari, Damir and Dakota sadly passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Doctor's Community Hospital. He is survived by his two sisters, Shirlene and Denine; three stepchildren; five step grandchildren; three sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law; six nephews; three nieces and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Cunningham may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, August 16 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment is private.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 15, 2019
