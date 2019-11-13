Michael Leroy Curtis
On Saturday, November 9, 2019, beloved husband of Sherry K. Curtis; loving father of Tracy, Leslie (James), Matthew, Olivia and Mikayla. He is also survived by grandchildren London, Jaelyn and Jordynn; great grandchild Nori; dear siblings Michelle, Mitchell (Peggy) and Milton (Ruth); and a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, November 15, 2019 a visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Glenarden, MD. Interment Private Condolences to