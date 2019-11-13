The Washington Post

MICHAEL CURTIS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL CURTIS.
Service Information
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD
20706
(301)-577-9455
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Rd
Glenarden, MD
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Glenarden
3600 Brightseat Rd.
Glenarden, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Michael Leroy Curtis  

On Saturday, November 9, 2019, beloved husband of Sherry K. Curtis; loving father of Tracy, Leslie (James), Matthew, Olivia and Mikayla. He is also survived by grandchildren London, Jaelyn and Jordynn; great grandchild Nori; dear siblings Michelle, Mitchell (Peggy) and Milton (Ruth); and a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, November 15, 2019 a visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until hour of service 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Rd., Glenarden, MD. Interment Private Condolences to

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.