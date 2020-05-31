MICHAEL DEEHAN
1965 - 2020
Michael Donald Deehan  (Age 55)  
Of Vienna, VA entered Eternal Life on May 27, 2020. Mike was born in Buffalo, NY on March 21, 1965. The youngest of four children, he was the son of Donald and Grace Deehan. He was a kind and loving Uncle to Colleen (Pelletier) Panizza and Grace Whittington. He is survived by his sister, Catherine (Deehan) and Bob Pelletier; and sister, Maureen (Deehan) and Paul Whittington. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Edward Deehan. Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, we request a donation be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation. Online condolences and fond memories of Mike may be offered to the family at www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
