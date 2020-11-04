1/1
MICHAEL DENNIS

MICHAEL J. DENNIS  (Age 69)  
On Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in Alexandria VA. after a battle with heart disease. He was born in Phoenixville, PA. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elizabeth Sponheimer and his brother, Bill Dennis. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cheryl; his daughter, Courtney Soria and son-in-law, Mike of Leesburg, VA; and he was Pop-Pop to Lena (Carolena) Soria. Additionally, he leaves his brother, Dominic Dennis of New Jersey. He retired from the corporate world (Xerox) to become a US History teacher at TC Williams High School where he taught for 11 years. He will always be remembered by family and friends for his humor. Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Professional services entrusted to Greene Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
7035490089
