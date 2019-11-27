The Washington Post

Michael Dobridge

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Dobridge.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Boulevard West
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Michael Rudolph Dobridge, M.D.  
(Age 93)  

On Thursday, November 21, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved father of Michael E. Dobridge, Mark S. Dobridge, William A. Dobridge, Thomas A. Dobridge, Christine L. Dobridge, Lauren A. Cate, Susan E. Dobridge and the late Katherine M. Weaver; cousin of Marie Christansen and Eleanor Mueller. Also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, December 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.; where the Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 2, at 11 a.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 68 Scholarship, PO Box 348, Brookeville, MD 20833

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.