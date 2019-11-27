Michael Rudolph Dobridge, M.D.
(Age 93)
On Thursday, November 21, 2019, of Rockville, MD. Beloved father of Michael E. Dobridge, Mark S. Dobridge, William A. Dobridge, Thomas A. Dobridge, Christine L. Dobridge, Lauren A. Cate, Susan E. Dobridge and the late Katherine M. Weaver; cousin of Marie Christansen and Eleanor Mueller. Also survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, December 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.; where the Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 2, at 11 a.m. Interment private. Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 68 Scholarship, PO Box 348, Brookeville, MD 20833