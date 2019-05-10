Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DWYER Michael Francis Dwyer Born October 11, 1947, passed away suddenly on May 5, 2019 of complications from Parkinson's. He was the son of Louis E. Dwyer, Jr. and Margaret Downey Dwyer. He was born in Georgetown University Hospital and lived his early years in Tenleytown. The family moved to Maryland where he attended Our Lady of Good Counsel High School and was a lifelong supporter of the school. He graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College with a degree in historic preservation. He then went to work as the historian for Maryland-National Park and Planning Commission in 1971. Michael was initially the sole Park Historian for both Prince George's County and Montgomery County. In 1976, the Bi-County Director of Parks was abolished and Michael became historian for Montgomery County only. During the 70's, Michael's work resulted in the 1976 publication of the "Locational Atlas and Index Of Historical Sites in Montgomery County, Maryland". Over 35 years he created a photographic inventory of over 4,000 historic sites and buildings. The Atlas was the beginning of the Historic Preservation movement in Montgomery County and is still the basis for placement of Historic Sites on the county's Master Plan. Michael received many awards throughout his career. In 2000, he was awarded "The Montgomery Prize" in recognition of his valuable contribution to the county, an award and lifetime membership to The Montgomery County Historical Society, and an award from the Daughters of the American Revolution, among others, all in gratitude for his efforts to preserve local history. Michael had an impressive memory and an encyclopedic knowledge of Montgomery County. Some of the important historic structures Michael helped save for future generations were the Oakley Cabin, Hyattstown Mill and Arts Project, the Waters House, Woodlawn Barn, the Josiah Henson site and many, many, more. Michael was also the author of "Montgomery County " for the Images Of America Series, "Montgomery Mills: A Field Guide" and several articles for local publications. Michael's photography of historic sites was exhibited in a Hyattstown Mill Arts Project as "Lost Montgomery " and went on to be exhibited around the County and at the United States Federal Courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland. Michael told his colleagues, "If you love what you do, then you have never worked a day." And Mike Dwyer loved what he did. Beyond his passion for history, he loved his family, friends and life. He was an avid surfer, even being inducted into the Ocean City Surfing Hall Of Fame. His sense of humor was legendary. His courage through his faith sustained him in his years long battle with Parkinson's. Services will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 520 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 13. Michael is survived by his father, Louis E. Dwyer, sisters, Molly Griffin (Robert), Christina O'Connor (James), Esme Frensilli (Fred) and brother, Anthony B. Dwyer, his nephews, Christopher and Andrew McGalliard, Sean Griffin, his niece, Fiona Griffin and his grand-nephew, Jordan Berardi. He will be loved and missed beyond words.He will be loved and missed beyond words.

