MICHAEL EGAN

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murphy Funeral Home - Falls Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint James Catholic Church
103 N. Spring Street
Falls Church, VA
MICHAEL EGAN  

Michael Egan, 51, of Falls Church, Virginia, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 surrounded by close family and friends. Mike is survived his wife, Betsy; children Brigid, Jimmy and Clare; mother-in-law, Gene Coffey; brother-in-law, James and Terri Coffey; sister-in-law, Christine Coffey and Mark Fitzgerald; niece and nephews, Brenna, Danny, and Dylan.
The visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 3 until 7 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home - Falls Church. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m. at the Saint James Catholic Church, 103 N. Spring Street in Falls Church with burial at Fairfax Memorial Park.
