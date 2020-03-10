

MICHAEL EMIG



Mike, a resident of Laytonsville, MD on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at home after a short battle with Cancer. Mike was born in New Orleans, LA on July 26, 1933 to the late Frank W. Emig Sr. and Julia Daley Emig. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Plaisance Emig; and his brother, Frank W. Emig Jr. Mike is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Maureen McGinty Emig; and his children from his first marriage, Geri Kolwe (Tom), Janet Gaudet (Greg), Mike Jr., Alan Emig, Julie Simmons (Mike), and Mary Browning (Dave). Also survived by 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Mike was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, and a past President of the National Democratic Club in Washington, DC. Mike was a long time member and official of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He retired from the IBEW in July, 1998 as Director of Legislative Affairs in Washington, DC.