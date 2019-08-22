|
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
EVANS Michael Joseph Evans, Jr. Lt. Col., USAF (Ret.) February 12, 1923 - August 13, 2019 Loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather Lt. Col. Michael Joseph "Mike" Evans Jr. (USAF, Ret.) of Annandale, Va., died at age 96 on August 13, 2019. He was born February 12, 1923, in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada, to Michael and Annie (Flynn) Evans. On August 31, 1946, Mike married Mary Teresa "Mollie" Shea, with whom he raised nine children and shared a fulfilling life until her death in 1996 from complications of multiple sclerosis. Mike's career, which included civil and military service in Canada and the United States, spanned 44 years until his retirement in 1985. Starting in 1941, he worked in a civilian capacity for the Customs Department and the U.S. Corps of Engineers. In June 1944, at the height of World War II, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in Edmonton, Alberta, and was assigned to his first duty station in Alaska. Following the war, his citizenship was problematic for his American military status, so in 1947 he was naturalized in a ceremony requiring governmental approval from Newfoundland, the United Kingdom and the United States, continuing his career as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. Between 1947 to 1974, Mike was promoted from lieutenant to lieutenant colonel before his retirement from military service, a career that included several decorations including the Legion of Merit. He then returned to civil service - this time in the United States -- working as a liaison between Congress and the Pentagon for 11 years before retiring in 1985. Mike, Mollie and their kids traveled the continent in a stuffed-to-the-gills station wagon from duty station to duty station for two decades, finally settling in Annandale, Va., in the mid-1960s, and he doted on Mollie for years as her health slowly declined. He was a faithful Catholic his entire life and remained healthy and active in his later years, traveling the around the world four times on various cruise lines. Mike always looked forward to annual fishing trips at Indian Bay in Newfoundland. Mike never met a stranger and thoroughly enjoyed entertaining others, telling too many stories to count and by singing his beloved Irish folk songs, especially his favorite, "Danny Boy." In addition to Mollie, Mike was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia. He is survived by his sister, Joan Evans Power; and his brother, Frank Evans; his children Kevin, Cathy (Jay), Maureen (Jerry), Mike (Terry), Sheila (Dave), Brian, Louise and Dan; and three generations of grandchildren. Visitation and Funeral Mass, celebrated by Father John M. O'Donohue, will be held on Friday, August 23, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5121 Woodland Way, Annandale, Virginia 22003. Graveside services and internment, with full military honors, to follow at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Demaine Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, Virginia, 703-941-9428. In lieu of flowers please direct all donations in the name of Lt. Col. Michael J. Evans Jr. to: support.woundedwarriorproject.org OR P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675-8517
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 22, 2019
